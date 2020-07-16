Left Menu
Telangana govt not interested in upkeep of Osmania General Hospital: BJP

The BJP's Telangana unit on Thursday attacked the state government over the poor upkeep of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which is currently flooded with rain and drain water.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:33 IST
BJP leader Ramchander Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's Telangana unit on Thursday attacked the state government over the poor upkeep of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which is currently flooded with rain and drain water. The state government had earlier promised Rs 19 crore for the renovation of the oldest general hospital in Telangana.

BJP leader Ramchander Rao, while speaking to ANI said, "The Osmania General Hospital is the oldest general hospital in the state. Today, we find that this hospital has been flooded with rainwater. We have visited the hospital along with BJP State President Bandi Sanjay. We have seen that this hospital does not have proper facilities, proper drainage system, because of which when it rained in Hyderabad, the entire hospital was flooded, the patients were panicking and they left the hospital." "This is a poor man's hospital as thousands of poor patients visit it. Unfortunately, there is a lack of interest by the state government in the upkeep of OGH. The government had promised to give Rs 19 crore for the renovation and repair of this building. We do not know when this building will fall, because it is one of the oldest structures here," he added.

The BJP leader further said: "The Telangana government's priority should be renovating Osmania hospital instead of wasting money on construction of new secretariat. It can be demolished and constructed at any time. Your priority should be the hospitals here because the Ayushman Bharat is not implemented in Telangana. The hospitals' condition is very bad. We demand the state government to immediately repair and see that all the amenities and facilities are given in OGH." (ANI)

