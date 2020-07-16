Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration targets Chinese Communist Party members for possible U.S. travel ban -source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already-tense U.S.-China relations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:37 IST
Trump administration targets Chinese Communist Party members for possible U.S. travel ban -source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already-tense U.S.-China relations. Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of possible presidential order, but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The discussions, first reported by the New York Times, center on whether to deny U.S. visas to tens of millions of Chinese in what would be one of Washington's toughest actions yet in a widening feud with Beijing that some have likened to a new Cold War.

Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against Americans who travel to China. This could include not only U.S. diplomats but also business executives, potentially harming U.S. economic interests in China. The White House declined comment.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to the lowest point in decades as they clash on multiple fronts, including China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, trade, and accusations of human rights crimes in the Xinjiang region. U.S. officials across multiple federal agencies are taking part in the process, which has also included consideration of whether to block the children of Communist Party members from attending American colleges and universities, the source told Reuters.

The fact that such a sweeping ban is being seriously discussed appears to show the lengths to which some of Trump's aides may be prepared to go as they make the tough-on-China theme a major thrust of his campaign for re-election in November. Trump and prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have competed to outdo each other on which can take the strongest stand against China.

Trump's aides have made the Chinese Communist Party a main target of condemnation for what they call Beijing's "malign" activities. But Trump has held off on any direct criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he has previously praised as a friend. Among the options is to base such a visa moratorium on immigration laws that were used by the Trump to justify his 2017 travel ban from a group of predominantly Muslim countries, according to the person familiar with the discussions.

Trump could also have the authority to make exceptions for certain individuals or categories to temper any ban, the source said. One big difficulty would be determining which Chinese nationals are party members since U.S. authorities do not have access to full lists, the source said.

White House spokesman John Ullyout said on Tuesday the administration had not take anything "off the table with respect to further sanctions of party officials for actions in Hong Kong or on other issues."

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Great first step' as Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex

By Ban Barkawi and Rachel Savage AMMANLONDON, July 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sudans decision to lift the death penalty and flogging as punishment for gay sex was hailed by LGBT activists on Thursday as a promising sign after almost fo...

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. Jadhav, the 50-year...

8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus...

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hocke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020