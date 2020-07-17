Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instead of making false claims, UP govt must adopt transparent policies for COVID-19: Priyanka

In such a situation, the government must adopt strong and transparent policies, instead of making false claims," she said, tagging a TV media report which claimed that the government claims on dealing with the COVID crisis were "hollow". In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed of having two lakh hospital beds a few days ago but as the coronavirus cases are rising, the mismanagement is coming to the fore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:15 IST
Instead of making false claims, UP govt must adopt transparent policies for COVID-19: Priyanka
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that at a time when cases are rapidly rising, the Yogi Adityanath dispensation must adopt transparent policies instead of making false claims. The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has been criticizing the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Sitting in Lucknow, the UP government makes big claims on fighting coronavirus, but two kilometers from there, its claims are exposed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "The number of coronavirus cases in UP is continuously rising. In such a situation, the government must adopt strong and transparent policies, instead of making false claims," she said, tagging a TV media report which claimed that the government claims on dealing with the COVID crisis were "hollow".

In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed of having two lakh hospital beds a few days ago but as the coronavirus cases are rising, the mismanagement is coming to the fore. She also tagged a media report claiming that even King George's Medical University employees are not getting beds in the hospital in Lucknow.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Acts outside the House are not violation of anti-defection law, Congress dissident MLAs' advocate Harish Salve argues in Rajasthan HC.

Acts outside the House are not violation of anti-defection law, Congress dissident MLAs advocate Harish Salve argues in Rajasthan HC....

HCL Tech Q1 net profit up 31.7 pc at Rs 2,925 cr; sees positive growth trajectory

IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June 2020 quarter at Rs 2,925 crore, and said it expects to see a positive growth trajectory in the coming quarters on the back of strong deal pipeli...

Lithuania president "not so optimistic" on EU summit deal

Lithuanias President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday he was unsure if EU leaders could reach a deal at a two-day summit in Brussels on an EU recovery fund and a multi-year budget.Im not so optimistic ... We think the initial budget proposal ...

Perils of the catwalk: African models warn of trafficking threat

By Emeline Wuilbercq and Elsa Ohlen ADDIS ABABALONDON, July 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A ll eyes will be on the catwalk, but the model behind Ethiopias first reality TV modelling competition hopes the show will also shine a spotlight o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020