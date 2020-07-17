Left Menu
Dutch PM Rutte says he sees less than 50% chance of EU fund deal

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:42 IST
Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he saw less than a 50% chance that European leaders would reach a deal on the European Recovery Fund at their summit in Brussels.

"I would say less than 50%, but let's be hopeful", the Prime Minister said as negotiations on the fund were about to start.

"You never know, we could still come to a compromise. It's still possible."

