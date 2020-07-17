Left Menu
Development News Edition

Periyar's statue found smeared with paint in TN, CM assures action

After the incident came to light, workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK protested demanding action and parties, including the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK,, strongly condemned the desecration. Police said a young man in his twenties, Arun Krishnan, who is the Coimbatore south district organiser of Bharat Sena, has surrendered.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:57 IST
Periyar's statue found smeared with paint in TN, CM assures action

A statue of social reformer E V Ramasami 'Periyar' was found daubed with saffron hued paint at Coimbatore on Friday and a youth belonging to a fringe pro-Hindu outfit has surrendered in this connection, police said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile assured of tough action.

"Stringent action will be taken as per law. I have instructed the police to take appropriate action and bring the culprits to book," he told reporters at Erode. After the incident came to light, workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK protested demanding action and parties, including the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK,, strongly condemned the desecration.

Police said a young man in his twenties, Arun Krishnan, who is the Coimbatore south district organiser of Bharat Sena, has surrendered. CCTV footage was being analysed and a probe was on, they said.

The desecration by miscreants comes against the backdrop of the arrest of two men, who subscribe to atheism, for denigration of 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham,' a popular, Tamil hymn held sacred and recited every day by millions of devotees in Tamil Nadu in praise of Lord Muruga/Skanda. The two men are connected to a Tamil video channel on a social media platform and it has content allegedly against Hindu beliefs, according to Hindu organisations.

The defilement, suspected to have occurred during the wee hours atSundarapuram in the city, led to tension and anxiety and a posse of policemen -including two sporting protective gear against coronavirus- was deployed at the spot. The colour, on a portion of the statue, around the right arm and waist, was removed by Periyar's followers with police help.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said such despicable acts can never be accepted, adding it was a punishable offence. DMK president M K Stalin said Periyar had slogged for "small men" as well, (seen as a reference to those behind sullying the statue by pouring paint) and that was why he was being hailed as "Periyar" (great man).

MDMK chief Vaiko demanded that the government act "responsibly" and take action. He condemned the "continuous targeting of Periyar's statues in Tamil Nadu." The PMK, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, demanded stern action against the miscreants and described the desecration as an act of cowardice.

The desecrated statue, unveiled in 1995, was one of the three statues of the reformer in the city..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No can touch even an inch of India's land: Rajnath in Ladakh, hopes talks will resolve border standoff with China

On a visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hoped the ongoing talks would resolve the border standoff with China but said he cannot guarantee the extent of success, and asserted that no power in the world can touch even a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Where did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins

Europes stock markets and fast charging currencies were left treading water on Friday, as EU leaders met in Brussels to try to hammer through a 750 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund.European, U.S. and world equity markets were headin...

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator support and 2.81 per cent are being given oxygen, while the recovery rate has impr...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020