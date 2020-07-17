Coimbatore: Political parties protest against desecration of Periyar statue
Members of various political parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Social Democratic Party of India on Friday staged a protest in Coimbatore after unidentified persons allegedly threw saffron colour on Periyar's statue in the Sundarapuram area of Coimbatore.ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:43 IST
Members of various political parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Social Democratic Party of India on Friday staged a protest in Coimbatore after unidentified persons allegedly threw saffron colour on Periyar's statue in the Sundarapuram area of the city. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot where the statue was desecrated. A complaint was also filed by Dravidar Kazhagam workers.
Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned the move stating that Periyar is not a mere statue but the path to social justice. "Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours," Kanimozhi tweeted. (ANI)
