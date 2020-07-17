Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public debt, populism and protests as Tunisia faces crisis

It's a very gloomy scenario," said Youssef Cherif, a political analyst. POLARISATION Politicians now have until late August to form a new government with majority support in parliament, but will struggle to bridge the divisions that weakened Fakhfakh's coalition. The largest party is the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the only constant presence in Tunisian politics since the revolution as numerous other parties rapidly came and went.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:25 IST
Public debt, populism and protests as Tunisia faces crisis

The collapse of Tunisia's shortest-lived government since its 2011 revolution has plunged its young democracy into a new crisis after successive failures by elected leaders to turn political freedom into economic success.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh's coalition had only taken office in February after months of political wrangling in the deeply fragmented parliament formed by last year's election. His resignation on Wednesday means there will be a new round of talks to try to form a government and, if that fails, another election just as the country demands clear leadership to handle the global pandemic and its economic fallout.

For Tunisia, widely seen as the sole comparative success story of the "Arab Spring" it triggered nine years ago with the revolution that introduced democracy, the stakes could hardly be higher. "Enough is enough," said Samia ben Youssef, a teacher out shopping at a street market in the Ettahrir district of Tunis.

"At a time when people are suffering from a crisis, when coronavirus is spreading around the world, they let us face our destiny alone," she added. Already, in the impoverished southern towns where the rising flared in 2011, a fresh wave of protesters are demanding jobs and more government aid, while the government said last week it wanted to delay debt repayments to four donor countries.

On Thursday some of these protesters started blocking Tunisia's modest oil exports by closing a pumping station, a tactic that has already damaged the phosphate industry. Against this fraught backdrop, Tunisia faces a reckoning with its awkward democratic model, a mix of parliamentary and presidential systems but without a constitutional court, which was intended to resolve disputes but has not yet been set up.

With many leading politicians, including the president, wanting to change the system, the party that did best in a recent opinion poll is the one that champions the old, pre-revolution, autocracy. "My fear is we are entering an era of turbulence and without having enough political force to face it ... It's a very gloomy scenario," said Youssef Cherif, a political analyst.

POLARISATION Politicians now have until late August to form a new government with majority support in parliament, but will struggle to bridge the divisions that weakened Fakhfakh's coalition.

The largest party is the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the only constant presence in Tunisian politics since the revolution as numerous other parties rapidly came and went. But it has only a quarter of the seats and its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, faces a vote of confidence as parliament speaker. Tunisia's biggest political rift is over fiscal policy. Ennahda has tended to stand with parties that favour reforms sought by donors to curb spending and public debt.

President Kais Saied appears to stand on the other side of that division, Cherif said, along with Arab nationalist parties and the other major player in Tunisian politics, a powerful labour union. Talks have already started with the International Monetary Fund over a new loan programme, but it has previously wanted tough economic reforms that much of parliament opposes.

In parliament on Thursday the tense political atmosphere was encapsulated by Abir Moussi and her populist Destouri party, which voices support for the ousted autocracy of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile last year. They seized the speaker's chair to stop Ghannouchi sitting there, raising the spectre of renewed tension between Islamists and secularists and aggravating the risk of street confrontations between their supporters.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka conducting 297 tests per day per million population: Minister

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisations recommendation, state Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among the top 10 ...

UK to mark first South Asia Heritage Month in July-August

The Mayor of Londons office on Friday announced the launch of the first South Asia Heritage Month, starting on Saturday and set to run until August 17, to celebrate the contributions of the South Asian community to British life. City Hall s...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Soccer-Madrid title win in coronavirus era the toughest of all - Perez

Real Madrids latest title triumph was the most difficult of their 34 La Liga wins as it coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, president Florentino Perez said on Friday as the club marked the achievement in a subdued manner. Real normally ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020