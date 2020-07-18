Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran U.S. Congressman Engel defeated by liberal Bowman in New York primary

"The numbers are clear and I will not be the Democratic nominee for the 16th Congressional District seat in the fall election," the 73-year-old Engel said in a statement. With his primary victory, Bowman, 44, has ended the long House of Representatives career of Engel, who is the chairman of the chamber's powerful Foreign Affairs Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:12 IST
Veteran U.S. Congressman Engel defeated by liberal Bowman in New York primary

Liberal Black former middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman has ousted veteran Democratic U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from the congressional seat representing parts of New York City that he was first elected to in 1988.

The primary race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday.

According to the New York Times, Bowman prevailed by 11,717 votes, winning 55.5% to Engel's 40.4%. "The numbers are clear and I will not be the Democratic nominee for the 16th Congressional District seat in the fall election," the 73-year-old Engel said in a statement.

With his primary victory, Bowman, 44, has ended the long House of Representatives career of Engel, who is the chairman of the chamber's powerful Foreign Affairs Committee. Bowman's prospects for winning in the Nov. 3 general election are strong in what is considered to be a safe Democratic seat.

In a Twitter posting, Bowman said, "I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative." His victory reflects momentum by progressives and minority candidates against older, establishment Democrats amid a national outcry against racism after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in May.

So far in this election cycle, five incumbents in the House -- two Democrats and three Republicans -- have been defeated in their re-election bids by challengers from their own parties. Engel, whose congressional district is centered in the Bronx, New York City's poorest borough, and Westchester County, won re-election in 2018 with 99% of the vote in the heavily Democratic area.

Bowman's campaign got a significant boost in his race against Engel with endorsements from progressive leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Engel won the support of establishment Democrats, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

It took over three weeks to get full results of the June 23 primary because of the large number of mail-in votes. With the coronavirus pandemic raging in the United States, voters in many state primaries opted to cast mail-in ballots, bringing new challenges to elections officials.

Bowman, an advocate of single-payer health care and the Green New Deal to drastically lower carbon emissions blamed for climate change, said on election night that he could not wait to get to Washington "and cause problems for the people maintaining the status quo."

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SIT probing into Vikas Dubey’s criminal antecedents solicits info from people

A SIT set up to enquire into the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen, has sought information from the people on the gangsters criminal antecedents, including his alleged connivance with various...

Man nabbed for threatening actress, journo arrested for attributing fake quote to her

One person has been arrested by Kolkata Police from West Bengals Hooghly district for his alleged involvement in posting threats of rape and acid attacks to actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media, police said on Friday. The cyber cri...

Mizoram hit by ninth quake in one month

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizorams Champhai district on Friday, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said. No loss of life and property was reported, they said.The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and it...

COVID-19: Jharkhand records 4 more deaths, 291 fresh infections

Four more people died of coronavirus in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 46 in the state, a government bulletin said. One death each was reported from East Singhbhum, Godda, Hazaribag and Ramg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020