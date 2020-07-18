Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Bihar legislator tests positive for COVID-19

Sanjay Jaiswal, the Lok Sabha chief whip of BJP at the Centre and also its Bihar unit president, who attended a series of interactions with party workers ahead of the polls also tested positive along with some members of his family. Former union minister and senior RJD leader Raghubansh Prasad Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Patna, after testing positive.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:34 IST
Another Bihar legislator tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A ruling JD(U) legislator in Bihar has tested positive for novel coronavirus which is on the rise in the state. JD(U) Legislative Council member Khalid Anwar on Saturday said that he tested positive and is now under home quarantine in Patna.

"I was suffering from fever for the past 3-4 days after which I decided to undergo the coronavirus test. "I underwent a rapid test at a private hospital here on Friday and the result came within 10 minutes. I have kept myself in-home quarantine on doctors' advice," Anwar told PTI.

COVID-19 has been spreading sharply in Bihar and ministers, legislators and top-ranking officials have also fallen prey to it. Two members of Nitish Kumar cabinet, Vinod Kumar Singh and Shailesh Kumar tested positive for it.

Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh and his family members had earlier tested positive and they were presently in-home quarantine. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary and others who attended an oath-taking function of newly elected MLCs with Singh on July 1, had given their sample for COVID-19 test which came out to be negative.

One of the newly elected MLCs, Gulam Gaus of the JD(U), was also found to be infected. Earlier, MLAs Jibesh Kumar Mishra (BJP), Anand Shankar Singh (Congress), and Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) tested positive for the virus.

In the state BJP headquarters, over two dozen functionaries tested positive for the virus early this week. Sanjay Jaiswal, the Lok Sabha chief whip of BJP at the Centre and also its Bihar unit president, who attended a series of interactions with party workers ahead of the polls also tested positive along with some members of his family.

Former union minister and senior RJD leader Raghubansh Prasad Singh were admitted to AIIMS, Patna, after testing positive. He has been cured of the disease and discharged. A large number of senior bureaucrats including Additional Chief Secretary for Home Amir Subhani have tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the latest health bulletin, Bihar's tally of confirmed cases has risen to 23,300. A total of 174 people have died due to the virus in the state so far.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Muthoot Finance board decides to defer stock-split proposal

Muthoot Finance on Saturday said its board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The board discussed in depth the pros and cons of the stock split pr...

Mayawati, Akhilesh demand action after woman, daughter try self-immolation outside UP CM office

BSP and SP attacked the UP government on Saturday after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM office alleging police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, saying it should take the incident seriously and act ag...

Puducherry government to give rice, money to parents as schools are closed due to COVID-19

Taking into consideration the fact that students are not getting their mid-day meals provided at government schools, the Puducherry government has decided to give rice and money to every parent, said R Kamalakannan, Education Minister of Pu...

French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody, whose case has mobilized broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration in Beaumo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020