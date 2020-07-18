Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said on Saturday that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend President's Rule. An assembly statement said this was mutually agreed by both sides. Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:16 IST
Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said on Saturday that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognizance of the instability in the state and recommend President's Rule. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP for a second time by getting its MLAs included in the Congress. "And it is also evident he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"The governor (of Rajasthan) must take cognizance of the political deadlock and instability prevailing in Rajasthan, and should recommend imposition of President's Rule in the state so that the condition of democracy in the state does not deteriorate," she said. Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents have got a four-day reprieve from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notice served on them, as the high court on Friday extended the hearing into their petition to the next week.

The Rajasthan High Court will resume the hearing at 10 am on Monday and Speaker C P Joshi will not take any action on the disqualification notices till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Outside the courtroom, the Congress and its government in Rajasthan acted tough, even sending a police team to a hotel in Gurgaon's Manesar where the dissidents are supposed to be holed up.

Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs are challenging the Congress to move to disqualify them from the state assembly and were initially asked to send their replies by 1 pm on Friday. Speaker C P Joshi had written to the court that he will not act on the notices till 5 pm on Friday, by when the court proceedings were earlier expected to be over.

His counsel agreed to extend this breather to 5.30 pm on Tuesday as the division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had not delivered its order by that time. An assembly statement said this was mutually agreed upon by both sides.

The pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The BJP has demand for a CBI probe into the audiotapes that showed a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, taken to hospital: Police.

Manipurs Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, taken to hospital Police....

Muthoot Finance board decides to defer stock-split proposal

Muthoot Finance on Saturday said its board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The board discussed in depth the pros and cons of the stock split pr...

Mayawati, Akhilesh demand action after woman, daughter try self-immolation outside UP CM office

BSP and SP attacked the UP government on Saturday after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM office alleging police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, saying it should take the incident seriously and act ag...

Puducherry government to give rice, money to parents as schools are closed due to COVID-19

Taking into consideration the fact that students are not getting their mid-day meals provided at government schools, the Puducherry government has decided to give rice and money to every parent, said R Kamalakannan, Education Minister of Pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020