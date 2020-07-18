Left Menu
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that Special Operations Group (SOG) team was made to wait by BJP government's Haryana Police until the MLAs inside the resort (in Manesar) were moved out.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:27 IST
MLAs in Manesar resort moved out through 'secret door' when SOG team arrived: Govind Singh Dotasra
Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress President addresses a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that Special Operations Group (SOG) team was made to wait by BJP government's Haryana Police until the MLAs inside the resort (in Manesar) were moved out. "Rajasthan SOG team was made to wait by BJP government's Haryana Police until the MLAs inside the resort in Manesar were moved out through a secret door," he said while addressing a press conference in Jaipur today.

"Is this right. Will Sachin Pilot and Congress MLAs explain why they do not trust the police of their own state. These answers should be given to the central leadership," he added. Congress leader Anand Sharma has also alleged that there was an attempt to prevent Rajasthan Police team from entering the resort and that it was done at the behest of BJP.

Another Congress leader and Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma also commented on the ongoing political crisis and said, "I challenge BJP to free the 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress. The MLAs know that if people see them as 'sell-outs', they will not be able to face the public." Two FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

