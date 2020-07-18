Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back, claims BJP got exposed

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday hit back at the BJP, saying that the latter's misdeeds in Rajasthan are all exposed now. Addressing a press conference, through video conference in the national capital, he said, "We all witnessed the daylight murder of democracy in Rajasthan. We all have seen that not only the new links but direct links of BJP are coming up in the state, exposing the party."

"The BJP in its press conference admitted of murdering democracy. Its only grievance was while they were murdering democracy they got recorded. But was that recording legal? It is like saying when a witness sees a murderer committing the crime, the later go to the police asking whether former did not violate my privacy," he further said. Pointing at the audiotapes, the Congress leader added, "Yesterday and day before yesterday, audiotapes of a Union minister and some other leaders came out, exposing their misadventure in Rajasthan, everything is out there. A case was filed based on those recordings. The SOG proceeded to Manesar to collect the voice samples of MLAs and of those ministers, who were involved, but they (SOG) were blocked to enter the hotel and MLAs were made to quietly leave from the back door."

Accusing the BJP of using official machinery for their misadventure, the Congress spokesperson added, "The BJP misused its official machinery in ML Khattar's Haryana. What is the reason that Sachin Pilot believes Haryana Police more than the Rajasthan Police? A celebrated lawyer close to BJP tells the court that Sachin Pilot is part of Congress, while MLAs were made to escape through back doors, without letting them give voice samples. If you are part of Congress, why are you in the custody of BJP?" "We are now told that attempts are being made to take them (MLAs) to another BJP ruled states, which is Karnataka. So, these facts come as surprise to those who want to believe what is being said in the court. So, all MLAs against whom there was no FIR, also tried to escape from the rear gate of the hotel. This makes it amply clear that it is BJP operation, which they are not denying anymore but admitting to it. Their only grievance is why were they recorded and was the recording legitimate," Khera added. (ANI)