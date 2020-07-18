BJP leader and ex-speaker rues 'immoral' attempts to 'destabilise' Gehlot govt

Veteran Rajasthan BJP leader and former assembly speaker Kailash Chandra Meghwal on Saturday expressed his displeasure at alleged attempts to topple the Congress government when the state faces many challenges. "Rajasthan politics has been derailed. It is unfortunate that attempts are being made to destabilise the government when the state faces the danger of COVID-19 pandemic and also unemployment among its poor. This is not appropriate. This is due to internal feud within the Congress," he told PTI

Meghwal, a MLA considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, said it was "condemnable" that people had resorted to "immoral tactics, ugly politics and horse-trading" to destabilise the government. Only a stable government can deal with the challenges like coronavirus and unemployment, he said. The Congress has accused the BJP of "conspiring" to topple the state government, and the state police has registered a case. Meghwal, however, asserted that the crisis was an outcome of internal feud within the Congress, and that the BJP had nothing to do with it. The BJP believes in value-based politics, he said, adding that the Congress' allegation against his party was untrue and was an attempt to deflect attention from its failures. "The BJP can never be involved in horse trading," he claimed. He also lashed out at Pilot for his claim of an "understanding" between Raje and Gehlot, saying the Congress rebel's charge was a reflection of his "petty politics" and also hailed her role in the state politics. Asked if the BJP should join hands with Pilot or not, he said, "The BJP should decide its actions based on moral values." In her first comments on the crisis, Raje said it was unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress. The interest of people must be paramount for the government, Raje said while asking the ruling Congress to think about the public. "There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!" she said.