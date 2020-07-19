Left Menu
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

But for Trump, it comes from his insurgent playbook of four years ago, when in the closing stages of his race against Hillary Clinton, he said he would not commit to honouring the election results if the Democrat won. Pressed during an October 2016 debate about whether he would abide by the voters' will, Trump responded that he would “keep you in suspense.” Trump has seen his presidential popularity erode over his handing of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of nationwide protests centered on racial injustice that erupted after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis nearly two months.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:45 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee. "I have to see. Look ... I have to see," Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on "Fox News Sunday." "No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either." It is remarkable that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in American democracy's electoral process. But for Trump, it comes from his insurgent playbook of four years ago, when in the closing stages of his race against Hillary Clinton, he said he would not commit to honoring the election results if the Democrat won.

Pressed during an October 2016 debate about whether he would abide by the voters' will, Trump responded that he would "keep you in suspense." Trump has seen his presidential popularity erode over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of nationwide protests centered on racial injustice that erupted after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis nearly two months. Trump contends that a series of polls that show his popularity eroding and Biden holding an advantage are faulty. He believes Republican voters are underrepresented in such surveys.

"First of all, I'm not losing, because those are fake polls," Trump said in the taped interview, which aired Sunday. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016. ".

