Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil National Alliance presses for federal solution in its election manifesto

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:07 IST
Tamil National Alliance presses for federal solution in its election manifesto
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sri Lanka's main Tamil party TNA has underlined the need for the right to self-government within a united and undivided country, as it invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "cooperative federalism" in its election manifesto. Sri Lanka's Election Commission on Thursday said it was committed to holding the parliamentary elections on August 5 but would wait until next week to assess the COVID-19 health threat to see if the polls can be held safely.

Quoting Modi's address to Sri Lankan parliament in March 2015 where the Indian prime minister had advocated "cooperative federalism", the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) in its manifesto says, "it is through a constitutional engagement on the model of federalism, within a united Sri Lanka that the legitimate aspirations of the Sri Lankan Tamils and other Tamil speaking inhabitants of the north and eastern parts of the island could be met". The TNA, which fights for seats in the northern and eastern provinces in the August 5 parliamentary polls, asserts that power-sharing arrangements must continue to be established as they existed under a merged north and east province based on a federal structure.

The party seeks socio-economic security to rebuild the lives of the northern and eastern people by asking for access to India through Jaffna's Palaly international airport and passenger services through the Kankesanturai port. The moves would open up new economic cultural and literary opportunities, the manifesto states.

On justice and accountability for the Tamils hit by the conflict, the TNA will continue to advocate for an independent international mechanism, it said, adding that the party would continue to pursue the repealing of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and to secure the release of Tamil political prisoners. The TNA stresses that the international community has a role to play..."if at all more than ever, to ensure that the Tamil speaking people achieve permanent peace through genuine reconciliation".

The TNA envisages international mechanisms such as the UN special Rapporteurs to advocate for the rights of the Tamil speaking people. The TNA comprising three political parties vie for a total of 29 seats in the north and eastern regions from the 225-seats in the national parliament.

The party had 16 seats in the last parliament whose term was ended six months ahead of the schedule by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to call a snap election. The parliamentary polls were initially to be held on April 25 but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted the authorities to announce a nationwide lockdown from March 20.

Later, the election commission shifted the date to June 20. It was again deemed not suitable in view of the raging pandemic. Finally, August 5 was selected as the date for the polls.

Over 16 million voters are to vote to elect a 225-member parliament for a five-year term.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping daughter in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. According to officials, the man, who runs a shop in a village in the Jewar area, had been forcing himself on hi...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarreled over the level of spending and what strings to attach to it. On the third day of a tense summit in...

2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryanas Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the coop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020