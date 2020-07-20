Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dynasty trying to destroy Prime Minister Modi: BJP chief JP Nadda

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday said that the Congress leader tries to politicise foreign policy issues by making statements that are "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:40 IST
One dynasty trying to destroy Prime Minister Modi: BJP chief JP Nadda

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday said that the Congress leader tries to politicise foreign policy issues by making statements that are "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging". He also said that for years, one dynasty is trying to destroy the prime minister.

The BJP chief's reaction came after Gandhi, in a sharper attack on Modi, said the LAC standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to attack his image as a "56-inch strongman". "In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in the Congress also disapprove of one dynasty's shenanigans!” Nadda tweeted.

Dubbing the latest video of Gandhi on the Ladakh stand-off issue as a failed attempt to relaunch himself, Nadda said as usual the Gandhi scion is "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging". "Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India," he said in series of tweets.

Nadda alleged that since the 1950s, China has made "strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends." The BJP chief said as a result of that China captured land during the Congress-led UPA tenure. "For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy the PM," Nadda said while hitting back at Gandhi for his criticism of Modi.

Underlining that Prime Minister Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted, Nadda said Modi lives and works for the people and "those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party"..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

IIFL Securities Q1 PAT drops 67 pc to Rs 41.5 cr; total income down 4 pc

IIFL Securities on Monday reported a 67 per cent plunge in profit after tax PAT to Rs 41.5 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 125.4 crore in the year ago period, IIFL Securiti...

Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Irans decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.Irans Revolutionary Guards s...

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

Restaurants in South Africa have decided to place more than a million seats on streets on Wednesday, 22 July as the industry protests the countrys current lockdown restrictions, according to a news report by Business Tech.Speaking in an int...

Ramaphosa emphasises need to enable environment for business to thrive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance for the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.As part of our effort to build a new economy out of this pandemic, we must create the conditions that will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020