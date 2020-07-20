CM Shivraj Chouhan in Gwalior to pay tribute to Ajai Singh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Gwalior on Monday to pay tribute to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's younger brother Ajai Singh who had passed away on Saturday.ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:02 IST
Ajay was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the national capital's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he breathed his last. (ANI)
