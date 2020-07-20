Left Menu
CM Shivraj Chouhan in Gwalior to pay tribute to Ajai Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Gwalior on Monday to pay tribute to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's younger brother Ajai Singh who had passed away on Saturday.

CM Shivraj Chouhan in Gwalior to pay tribute to Ajai Singh
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives in Gwalior today. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ajay was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the national capital's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he breathed his last. (ANI)

