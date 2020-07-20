Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn slams TMC for alleged lax implementation of lockdown as govt admits community transmission

Their attack came after the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday admitted that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, and ordered a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week. The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:55 IST
Oppn slams TMC for alleged lax implementation of lockdown as govt admits community transmission

Opposition parties in West Bengal Monday slammed the TMC government for allegedly not implementing the lockdown properly, leading to community transmission of COVID-19 in certain areas, and asked it to name the communities among which the prevalence rate is the highest. Their attack came after the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday admitted that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, and ordered a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. Reacting to the development, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the state government must come clean on the communities and the areas where community transmission has started.

"We know very well that the lockdown was not implemented in West Bengal during the initial months. No restriction was in place in minority-dominated areas. This community transmission is due to the failure of the state government to implement the lockdown," Sinha said. The development comes amid West Bengal witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Monday, the health department said the state recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 44,769. At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said had the lockdown been implemented more strictly, the situation would have been much better. "When lockdown was implemented across the country, West Bengal was the only state which did not implement it properly. It was then busy hiding figures. Had the government been serious in implementing it, the situation would have been much better," Chowdhury said.

CPI(M) legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should give the reasons behind why community transmission started. The ruling TMC termed the charges "baseless and a reflection of political vindictiveness towards the TMC".

"The allegations against our government are baseless and concocted. The Bengal government did its best to control the situation. If you look at the national average, we have fared far better. The contagion has spread due to the whimsical and unplanned lockdown by the Centre. It has only led to India gaining number three position worldwide," TMC leader and MP Santanu Sen said. Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay also said there are a few areas in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected.

"After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he told reporters during the day. All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM urges officials to set up model clusters for waste management

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed officials to explore the possibilities of setting up clusters involving contiguous villages at block level with special emphasis on solid and liquid waste management for village-...

Coronavirus cases can further rise in Bihar in days to come: Central team

A visiting three-member Central team on COVID-19 Monday expressed apprehension that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases in days to come, and recommended ramping up of the states medicare facilities. Winding up its two-day vi...

Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus

U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire over his administrations response to the surging coronavirus, said on Monday he will resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus.He told reporters in the Oval Office the resum...

Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsofts Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020