Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Confederate names, Afghan policy

It has passed for 59 straight years, one of the few major pieces of legislation seen as "must-pass" because it governs everything from pay raises for the troops to how many aircraft should be purchased or how best to compete with rivals like Russia and China. The Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives are debating amendments to the NDAA this week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:47 IST
Trump threatens defense bill veto over Confederate names, Afghan policy
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to veto this year's National Defense Authorization Act, objecting to plans to strip Confederate names from military bases, limit spending on Afghanistan and other provisions he sees as curbing his authority. The sweeping $740 billion NDAA sets policy for the Department of Defense. It has passed for 59 straight years, one of the few major pieces of legislation seen as "must-pass" because it governs everything from pay raises for the troops to how many aircraft should be purchased or how best to compete with rivals like Russia and China.

The Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives are debating amendments to the NDAA this week. The two chambers will each pass a version of the bill and then come up with a compromise version, which - if it passes - would be sent to Trump to sign or veto later this year. A spokesman for the Pentagon said he expected Congress and the White House would work out their differences. "They understand the importance of the NDAA, and we're confident... the NDAA will be signed and implemented on time so that we can have a budget for our forces," he said.

Trump had already vowed to veto the NDAA over a provision requiring the military to rename bases named for Confederate military leaders, who fought against U.S. forces during the Civil War. The names of those bases, and statues honoring men who owned slaves or fought on the pro-slavery side, have been targeted in anti-racism protests across the United States - and the world - since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in May.

The Senate on Tuesday defeated an NDAA amendment that would have blocked the Pentagon from transferring to local police military-grade equipment that has been used against demonstrators.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio House speaker, four others charged in $60 million bribery case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four other men with ties to state politics were arrested on Tuesday in a 60 million federal bribery case, in one of the largest corruption cases in the states history, a U.S. prosecuto...

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020