Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes $740 bln defense bill; fight with Trump looms

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 03:40 IST
U.S. House passes $740 bln defense bill; fight with Trump looms

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases. The Democratic-led House backed the measure by 295 to 125, paving the way for negotiations with the Republican-led Senate on a compromise version of the NDAA, which Trump would then sign or veto.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House issued an official announcement that Trump would veto the bill if it required the Defense Department to strip the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases. "Section 2829 is part of a sustained effort to erase from the history of the Nation those who do not meet an ever-shifting standard of conduct," the White House said in a statement deploring a "left-wing cultural revolution."

The White House said it also objected to provisions of the House NDAA deemed to impinge upon Trump's authority, including limits on the use of funds in the war in Afghanistan and controls on deploying National Guard troops within the United States. State and local leaders have objected to recent deployments of national guard troops during anti-racism demonstrations.

The Republican-led Senate is debating its version of the NDAA this week. The Senate bill also includes a plan to change the names of bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, which honor men who fought against U.S. troops 155 years ago during the Civil War. Their names, and statues honoring men who owned slaves or fought on the pro-slavery side, have been targeted in the protests over police brutality across the United States - and the world - sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in May.

Trump has called protesters "anarchists and agitators." The Senate on Tuesday defeated an NDAA amendment that would have blocked the Pentagon from transferring to local police military-grade equipment that has been used against demonstrators. It did approve a measure to provide more training for police and put more controls on such transfers.

A Pentagon spokesman said he expected Congress and the White House would work out their differences. "They understand the importance of the NDAA, and we're confident... the NDAA will be signed and implemented on time so that we can have a budget for our forces," he said. Congress has passed the NDAA for 59 straight years. It is one of the few major pieces of legislation treated as "must-pass" because it governs everything from pay raises and benefit changes for the troops to how many aircraft should be purchased or how best to compete with rivals like Russia and China.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and franchise icon Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors looking to buy the team, the Hall of Famer announced Tuesday. Sportico reported owner Glen Taylor had retained the Raine Group to sell...

Ireland to ease travel restrictions with 15 European countries

The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a green list of 15 European countries. Ireland, which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union wi...

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender. I just wish her well, frankl...

U.S. records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that grim milestone, as California closed in on passing New York in tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020