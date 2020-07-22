Left Menu
Development News Edition

US offers USD 5M bounty for top Venezuela judge, Maduro ally

The Trump administration offered a USD 5 million reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the head of Venezuela's high court, accusing the judge of taking bribes. US officials earlier this year charged Maduro as a narcoterrorist, offering USD 15 million for his arrest.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 22-07-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 04:15 IST
US offers USD 5M bounty for top Venezuela judge, Maduro ally

The Trump administration offered a USD 5 million reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the head of Venezuela's high court, accusing the judge of taking bribes. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Supreme Tribunal of Justice President Maikel Moreno, a close political ally of socialist President Nicolás Maduro, actively participated in transnational organized crime.

Moreno has allegedly received bribes in over 20 criminal and civil court cases, Pompeo said. “The United States continues to stand with the people of Venezuela in their fight against corruption and for the peaceful restoration of democracy,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The Trump administration this year launched a “maximum pressure” campaign to oust Maduro as Venezuela's economic and social crisis deepens in the once-wealthy oil nation. US officials earlier this year charged Maduro as a narcoterrorist, offering USD 15 million for his arrest. Moreno did not immediately comment on the US reward money for his arrest. But Maduro has rejected the US charges against him, saying the are politically motivated.

The White House recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate leader. US federal prosecutors earlier this year charged Moreno with money laundering offenses associated with the bribery.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and franchise icon Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors looking to buy the team, the Hall of Famer announced Tuesday. Sportico reported owner Glen Taylor had retained the Raine Group to sell...

Ireland to ease travel restrictions with 15 European countries

The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a green list of 15 European countries. Ireland, which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union wi...

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender. I just wish her well, frankl...

U.S. records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that grim milestone, as California closed in on passing New York in tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020