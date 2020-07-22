Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Ivory Coast minister to run for president in break with ruling party

Marcel Amon-Tanoh, a longtime ally of President Alassane Ouattara and until recently his foreign minister, declared on Wednesday he would run in Ivory Coast's presidential election in October, breaking with the ruling party.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:45 IST
Former Ivory Coast minister to run for president in break with ruling party
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Marcel Amon-Tanoh, a longtime ally of President Alassane Ouattara and until recently his foreign minister, declared on Wednesday he would run in Ivory Coast's presidential election in October, breaking with the ruling party. The campaign was thrown into uncertainty earlier this month when Ouattara's choice to succeed him after a decade in power, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died suddenly, leaving the ruling RHDP party scrambling to choose a replacement candidate.

The Oct. 31 election is seen as a key test of stability for Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer. Ouattara's first election win in 2010 sparked a civil war fought largely along regional and ethnic lines that killed about 3,000 people. Political tensions have been rising in recent months. The RHDP said on Monday it had asked Ouattara to go back on his decision not to stand for a third term. His opponents say running again would violate constitutional limits.

Late last year, the government accused another presidential hopeful, former prime minister and ex-rebel leader Guillaume Soro, of plotting a coup against Ouattara's government. He is now in exile in Europe. Amon-Tanoh resigned in March as foreign minister, a post he had held since late 2016 after Ouattara announced that Gon Coulibaly would be the RHDP's candidate. Amon-Tanoh had been widely seen as angling to be the candidate.

"We have built bridges, but we have forgotten to construct bridges between men," he said in a speech announcing his candidacy, an implicit rebuke to Ouattara's record on reconciling Ivorians after the civil war. A source close to Amon-Tanoh said he would create his own political party in the coming days. It was not clear how much support he would be able to mobilize independent of Ouattara, to whom he has been a close ally for decades and previously served as presidential chief of staff.

The RHDP said on Monday that Ouattara would announce whether he planned to run in the next few days. The other main declared candidate in the race is Henri Konan Bedie, who was Ivory Coast's president from 1993-1999.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Incs rapid rise to become the worlds most valuable carmaker could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.Teslas a...

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...

Two more die as flood situation in Assam deteriorates, over 26 lakh people affected across 26 districts: Bulletin.

Two more die as flood situation in Assam deteriorates, over 26 lakh people affected across 26 districts Bulletin....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020