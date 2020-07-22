Goa's decision to allow home quarantine of families right: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday termed the Goa government's decision to allow the coronavirus positive asymptomatic families to be home quarantined as a "right step". The party, however, alleged that the government was forced to take this decision as it has failed to create necessary facilities in hospitals for the rising number of patients.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced here on Wednesday that if an entire family tests COVID-19 positive, but the members are asymptomatic, then such patients will be allowed to remain in home quarantine. Talking about it, AAP spokesman Ramiro Mascarenhas said, "The reported decision to home quarantine asymptomatic patients is a right step taken by the Sawant government, provided it follows proper protocols." "The Goa government has slowly understood the Delhi model of Covid care," he said.

He pointed out that AAP had been repeatedly drawing the government's attention to decide on allowing home isolation of the patients who have tested positive. "The government was forced to allow home quarantine facility for positive patients as it has failed to create necessary bed facility in hospitals to cater to the increasing number of cases," he said.

Mascarenhas said that the state government, after allowing home quarantine of positive patients, should scrupulously follow all the protocols, including disposal of containment waste, monitoring of the patients and supply of oximeters. The AAP leader alleged that the Goa government has not been able to handle the increasing number of cases due to which it is resorting to lockdowns without any scientific basis.