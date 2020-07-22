Left Menu
Be effective in Parliament and also in the field: Modi to newly-elected BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha members to be "effective" in Parliament as well as in the field, connect with people using latest technology and dedicate themselves to development of the state they represent.

22-07-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha members to be "effective" in Parliament as well as in the field, connect with people using latest technology and dedicate themselves to development of the state they represent. Modi met the 18 new MPs, 17 of whom took oath on Wednesday. One had taken oath earlier

"Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service," Modi tweeted after the meeting. This is a group of MPs, the prime minister said, who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to parliamentary proceedings. "Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people. Reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing latest technology as well as social media," he tweeted. He also shared pictures of the interaction. BJP MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who was one of the MPs in the meeting, said the prime minister asked them to ensure their presence in Parliament and dedicate themselves to development of the state they represent in the House. Modi noted that while Lok Sabha members represent a constituency, Rajya Sabha members represent an entire state. He also asked them to give adequate time to the party's organisation. BJP president J P Nadda and other senior party leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, were also present in the meeting.

