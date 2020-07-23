Left Menu
2 MLAs inducted in Andhra Pradesh cabinet

YSRCP MLAs -- Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna -- have sworn in as ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's cabinet.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:51 IST
Seediri Appalaraju takes oath as minister of the Andhra Pradesh state government. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP MLAs -- Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna -- have sworn in as ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's cabinet. The two cabinet berths fell vacant after the elections of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana to the Rajya Sabha.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of new ministers. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath or affirmation to 45 of 61 members newly elected to the upper house from 20 states.

Twelve sitting members have been re-elected and include Sharad Pawar, Digvijaya Singh, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Prem Chand Gupta, Harivansh and Ramdas Athawale. The members elected to the upper House for the first time include Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and KC Venugopal. The three leaders have a lot of legislative experience.

The members who could not take oath on Wednesday will do so during the ensuing Monsoon Session. Voting for vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on June 19. (ANI)

