Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs file petition before Rajasthan HC to make Centre party respondent to writ petition

Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs have filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court pleading that the Union of India to be made a party respondent to the writ petition in the interest of justice and law.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-07-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 06:32 IST
Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs have filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court pleading that the Union of India to be made a party respondent to the writ petition in the interest of justice and law. The petition, filed through counsels S Hari Haran, Divyesh Maheshwari, said that "the petitioner has challenged the constitutional validity of Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule X of the Constitution of India", therefore, it added that the Union of India is required to be made a party to the present proceedings.

It also said that the inclusion of the Centre will not cause any prejudice to any party. "It is, therefore, humbly prayed that Union of India through the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice (Department of Legal Affairs) be made a party respondent to the present writ petition in the interest of justice and law. Any other order or relief which this honourable court deems fit and proper in favour of the applicants - petitioners may also be passed," the petition read.

The Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs from his camp against the disqualification notices issued against them, a lawyer said. Advocate Prateek Kasliwal, appearing for Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, said that the arguments have been concluded in the matter.

Meanwhile, Pilot on Wednesday also served a legal notice to a state MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga over his allegations that Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. Pilot, in the legal notice issued through advocate S Hariharan, asked Singh to tender an apology for issuing a false and frivolous allegation against him.

The legal notice said that Singh made the remarks with the sole intention of tarnishing the image of the former deputy chief minister, gaining political mileage and to accrue undue advantage to his political opponents. (ANI)

