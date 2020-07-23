Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden calls Trump the country's 'first' racist president

When Trump said last year that four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to their countries, Biden called it a “flat, racist attack.”

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:53 IST
Joe Biden calls Trump the country's 'first' racist president
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the country's "first" racist president. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union. When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned the president referring to it as the "China virus," Biden responded by blasting Trump and "his spread of racism." "The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they're from, is absolutely sickening," the former vice president said. "No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed. They've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has." Biden also suggested that Trump is using race "as a wedge" to distract from his mishandling of the pandemic.

Many presidents — including the nation's first, George Washington — owned slaves. President Woodrow Wilson, the country's 28th president, is having his name removed from Princeton University's public policy school after recent protests against institutional racism and police brutality. Wilson, who served in the early 20th century, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies.

At a White House briefing later Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about Biden's comments by pointing to his administration's efforts passing criminal justice reform legislation and expanding opportunity zones, as well as the low unemployment numbers for minority groups before the coronavirus outbreak. "I've done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln," the president said. "Nobody has even been close." Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for Trump's reelection campaign, said in a statement that "no one should take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden." Biden has vowed that, if elected, he will begin addressing institutional racism within his first 100 days of taking office. This was not the first time he's suggested Trump's actions were racist.

Biden has built his campaign around the election being a "battle for the soul of the nation" and says he felt compelled to run for president after he saw Trump respond to a deadly 2017 white supremacist attack on counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, by saying there were "some very fine people" on both sides. When Trump said last year that four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to their countries, Biden called it a "flat, racist attack."

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Want to be around to play Ashes in Australia: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that he wants to be around to play the next Ashes in Australia. The 37-year-old said that in order to play the Ashes, he will have to miss odd games here and there.Looking at the bigger picture, I want ...

US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections at nearly 4 million Wednesday...

Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings updates from Unilever and Daimler.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0718 GMT, ...

A Veteran Concert Producer Bringing Industry Expertise in Skilling Underprivileged c

Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui a well-known name for concert productions of celebrated Indian artists like Salim Sulaiman and Diljit Dosanjh, nonprofit skilling initiative of underprivileged students in production techniques and conducting regular we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020