Several celebrities, leaders from other parties joined BJP in Tamil Nadu
Several celebrities and leaders from other parties have joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of party's state unit chief L Murugan.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:44 IST
Several celebrities and leaders from other parties have joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of party's state unit chief L Murugan. Actor and Director Pyramid Natarajan, Ambet Rajan from BSP, Kabilan from VCK party, Dr Samuel from AMMK and Kesavaraj from Arundathiyar Party joined the BJP today.
Among others include former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's relative Aruna Ravikumar, Dr Daisy Charan and industrialist Mythili Srikanth. "Today I am happy that I joined the BJP. When violence hits nation God will appear and solve the problem, likewise Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the representative of God. He is the reason why I have joined the BJP. I promise that my cinema contacts will be used for BJP till my lifetime," Natarajan said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- L Murugan
- Tamil Nadu
- CN Annadurai
- God
- VCK
- AMMK
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Transgender Community NGO conducts awareness campaign against COVID-19 at slum areas
Tamil Nadu bans Friends of Police movement across state
CBI takes over probe of father-son 'custodial death' case in Tamil Nadu
3,756 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths in Tamil Nadu
NIA files chargesheet in Tamil Nadu special sub-inspector Wilson murder case