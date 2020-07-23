Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

France's president on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and said he wanted more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space. Emmanuel Macron's comments come after Turkey's navy on Tuesday issued an advisory for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, a move Greece said was an attempt by Ankara to encroach on its continental shelf.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:36 IST
France's Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

France's president on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and said he wanted more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

Emmanuel Macron's comments come after Turkey's navy on Tuesday issued an advisory for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, a move Greece said was an attempt by Ankara to encroach on its continental shelf. "In this part of the Mediterranean, which is vital for our two countries, energy and security issues are essential. What's at stake is a power struggle in particular of Turkey and Russia which are asserting themselves more and more and in the face of which the EU is still doing too little," Macron told reporters alongside his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades.

"It would be a serious mistake to leave our security in the Mediterranean in the hands of other actors. This is not an option for Europe and it is not something that France will let happen." The European Union has already imposed some sanctions on Turkey over drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, but Macron said more sanctions would be needed to stop the violations.

"I stand fully behind Cyprus and Greece in the face of the Turkish violations of their sovereignty. It is unacceptable that the maritime space of (EU) member states be violated and threatened. Those who are doing that must be sanctioned." Macron, who has criticized Turkey for months over Ankara's role in Libya, also said the EU should push for sanctions over those involved in the north African country's conflict.

"It is necessary to obtain a ceasefire and begin a real dynamic towards a political solution to the Libyan conflict," he said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

After national capital, Indias second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday. We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a tria...

10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrike by foreign forces in Kandahar

Ten Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistans southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.In last nights attack, foreign forces provided air supp...

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomized controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they didnt behave, Si Ouey would come eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020