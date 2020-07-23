Left Menu
ECI defers by-elections in 8 constituencies due to pandemic, flood

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation and floods the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred by-elections of eight constituencies up to September 7 this year. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 23: Considering the ongoing pandemic situation and floods the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred by-elections of eight constituencies up to September 7 this year. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive. The eight constituencies are -- Bihar (1 Valmiki Nagar PC), Assam (108, Sibsagar AC), Tamil Nadu (10-Thiruvottiyur, AC and 46, Gudiyattam (SC) AC), Madhya Pradesh (166, Agar, (SC) AC), Uttar Pradesh (65, Bulandhahr AC and 95, Tundla AC) and Kerala (117, Chavara AC).

By the provision, vacancies are required to be filled through by-election within six months from the date of occurrence of vacancies provided that the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy in one year or more. "The situation of COVID-19 has not improved in several parts of the country and conducting elections in this situation would pose a grave risk to the health and safety of the citizen," a source from ECI stated.

Moreover, as certain states and districts have received heavy rainfall leading to flooding situation, "district administration would be engaged in flood control and mitigation works during this period. Twin constraints would impact significantly electoral activities," the source added. The condition in Assam and Bihar have worsened following heavy rainfall and flood. (ANI)

