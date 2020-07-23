Left Menu
Development News Edition

West African leaders seek end to Mali political crisis

Presidents from five West African countries arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to negotiate an end to a political crisis that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants. Infuriated by corruption, disputed local election results and army losses to jihadists, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets, sparking clashes with police in which the United Nations says at least 14 protesters have died this month.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:05 IST
West African leaders seek end to Mali political crisis

Presidents from five West African countries arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to negotiate an end to a political crisis that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants.

Infuriated by corruption, disputed local election results and army losses to jihadists, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets, sparking clashes with police in which the United Nations says at least 14 protesters have died this month. The opposition, a group called M5-RFP whose figurehead is Saudi-trained Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, has said it will not quit until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down, raising concerns in neighbouring countries of a protracted crisis.

"M5-RFP demands the resignation of Keita or the satisfaction of our demands," which include the establishment of a committee of inquiry into civilian deaths and a transitional government, the group's spokeman Nouhoum Togo told Reuters on Thursday. The leaders of Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana and Niger will meet with Keita and then Dicko and other opposition leaders at a hotel in the capital Bamako, according to the mission schedule.

The leaders are expected to make a statement before departing early in the evening. They are acutely aware of the danger a destabilised Mali poses. The landlocked, semi-desert state has been used as a launch pad for groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State to attack neighbouring countries including Niger and Burkina Faso.

Still, reaching a solution in such a short space of time will not be easy. Public opposition to Keita hardened after protesters were killed by police in early July. The M5-RFP rejected mediation measures proposed by a mission from the West African ECOWAS bloc last week, prompting the presidential mission. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World's First DMIT Scanning App Launched By Brainwonders

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The latest DMIT by Brainwonders App proves again why Brainwonders reigns in the DMIT industry. Brainwonders has now established itself as the pioneer of DMIT and educational counselling. The journey of Brai...

Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday, and closed nearly 77 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. During the day, the stock touched its highes...

CPD launches Israeli disinfectant technology in India

Health-tech firm CPD India on Thursday said it has launched disinfectant solution developed by Israels nano-technology coatings manufacturer Nano Z Coating to provide safety from highly contagious COVID-19 virus. This technology is being ef...

Justice system should show no mercy for culprits of GBV: Commission

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE says the justice system should show no mercy for any person who commits gender-based violence GBV.This comes after the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21-year-old daughter in Dzana St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020