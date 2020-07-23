Modi meets Gujarat BJP chief, praises him as 'outstanding' worker who rose through ranks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly appointed Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Thursday and praised him as an "outstanding kaaryakarta" whose work as an MP has also been appreciated.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly appointed Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Thursday and praised him as an "outstanding kaaryakarta" whose work as an MP has also been appreciated. Paatil, considered a trusted man of the prime minister for a long time, was named as the BJP chief for Gujarat on Tuesday.
"Met @BJP4Gujarat President Shri @CRPaatil Ji. Hailing from a humble background, he rose the ranks in the Party and distinguished himself as an outstanding Karyakarta. His work as MP has also been appreciated. Am sure under his leadership the Gujarat BJP will scale newer heights (sic)," Modi tweeted. Paatil is a Lok Sabha MP from Navsari in Gujarat and is known for using technology effectively to nurse his constituency and for keeping a low profile.
