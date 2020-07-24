Left Menu
He should immediately resign now," the UPCC chief said in a statement after his release. Lallu added that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state due to police-criminal nexus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:40 IST
UP Cong demands Adityanath’s resignation over “deteriorating” law and order in state

Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of rendering “law and order in the state helpless before goons”, the Congress on Friday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP Congress demanded Adityanath‘s resignation shortly after the party’s state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was released from his detention, effected early in the day when he was going along with dozens of his party leaders and workers to meet the family members of slain lab technician S Yadav in Kanpur.

Lallu was released in the evening. "The law and order in the state is helpless before the goons. It has surrendered to them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not able to manage the state. He should immediately resign now," the UPCC chief said in a statement after his release.

Lallu added that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state due to police-criminal nexus. "Criminals enjoy the patronage of the police and those in power. There is chaos across the state. Instead of breaking the spine of criminals, the Yogi government is oppressing Congress workers and implicating them in false cases. The kidnapping of S Yadav for ransom and his murder is the result of the absence of law and order in the state," he said. The Congress leaders and workers also held “Shraddh” and “Shanti Paath” in the UPCC office as a mark of anger and frustration among the people over the alleged abysmal state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress workers earlier also got their heads tonsured to express their outrage over “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

