Three dissident MLAs of Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp on Friday dismissed the allegations that they are being held hostage in Haryana. The MLAs are seen sitting in a group but it is not clear when and where the videos were shot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:56 IST
3 Cong MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp deny they are in captivity

Three dissident MLAs of Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp on Friday dismissed the allegations that they are being held hostage in Haryana. The MLAs junked the accusation in a video, saying they are accompanying Pilot on their own. The video of the MLAs was issued on Friday. “Some people sitting in Jaipur are alleging that we have been held hostage but I want to say that we came here voluntarily. No party has held us hostage. We were with Sachin Pilot and will remain with him,” MLA Vedprakash Solanki said. Another legislator Murari Lal Meena said he was disappointed at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s functioning and therefore they have come to Delhi.

Meena asserted that they are in Congress and have not contacted any other party. He said the Rajasthan’s investigation agencies like the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Special Operation Group are being misused and the MLAs' families are under fear. “I want to make it clear that neither we have been held hostage nor we have bouncers sitting with us. We are neither sick nor shedding tears either,” MLA Suresh Modi said.

He alleged that the chief minister did not work for his constituency and did not pay heed to the MLAs' demand related to works. The MLAs are seen sitting in a group but it is not clear when and where the videos were shot. There are a total of 19 dissident Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot..

