Rajasthan: Congress to stage statewide protest against BJP's alleged conspiracy to murder democracy
Congress will hold a protest at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s alleged "conspiracy to murder democracy" on Saturday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:42 IST
Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.
Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.
Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Pilot and MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. (ANI)
