UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel 'Swayam Prabha' online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.

Patel took part in the Foundation Day celebrations of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. "University should do high-quality research work in accordance with Dr Kalam's dreams," said the Uttar Pradesh Governor. (ANI)