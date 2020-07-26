Goa: AAP to hold day-long fast in Azad Maidan to protest 'token assembly session'

A day-long fast will be held tomorrow at Azad Maidan here by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of the state to protest the 'token assembly session', Pradeep Padgaonkar, State Secretary of AAP in Goa said in a statement on Sunday. "With no response from the government to its demand for a longer assembly session to discuss important issues affecting the people, the AAP has decided to have a 'people's assembly' session at Azad Maidan tomorrow," the statement said.

Members of the public were invited to voice their issues at this forum and protest the hijacking of the Vidhan Sabha session unitedly by the government and the so-called opposition. The statement also informed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic no large crowd would be allowed to gather and strict social distancing would be maintained. Masks would be compulsory.

"The fast will be undertaken from 10 am to 5 pm, and after breaking the fast, citizens will address the media on the various critical issues that should have been discussed in the monsoon session," the statement added. (ANI)