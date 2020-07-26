Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation getting worse in UP, state govt incompetent: Ajay Kumar Lallu

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Sunday said that the corona situation is getting alarming day by day in the state but the government refuses to wake up from its deep slumber.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:38 IST
COVID-19 situation getting worse in UP, state govt incompetent: Ajay Kumar Lallu
UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Sunday said that the corona situation is getting alarming day by day in the state but the government refuses to wake up from its deep slumber. In a statement, UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the condition of hospitals across the state is quite bad. Patients are not being tested at all. There is a shortage of beds in hospitals for corona patients.

Giving the example of Lucknow, Lallu said that the city has over 5,000 corona patients, but in the name of corona treatment, there are only four hospitals. There are 400 beds for corona patients in Era, 100 beds in Dr Ram Manohar Lahia Hospital, 200 in PGI and 200 beds in KGM, which is insufficient to treat corona patients. If this is the situation in Lucknow, then one can easily make out the state of affairs in other parts of the state, he added. The UPCC chief said that the condition of hospitals and quarantine centres in the state is so bad that the people may not be scared of the virus, but are certainly scared of abysmal government arrangements. If someone raises the voice, the entire administrative set up will be let loose after him, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020