Philippines' Duterte says govt prevented 1.3-3.5 mln coronavirus cases

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said his government's intervention policy after the country's first domestic transmissions of the coronavirus in March prevented as many as 1.3 million to 3.5 million infections.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:14 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said his government's intervention policy after the country's first domestic transmissions of the coronavirus in March prevented as many as 1.3 million to 3.5 million infections. Speaking during his annual address to the nation, Duterte said the country's lockdown, which was one of the world's longest and strictest, had kept infections in check but acknowledged the government was slow in getting its COVID-19 testing programme moving.

"To me, even if the numbers were much lower, it would still be and would have been worth the sacrifice we made. Life first before everything," he said, adding "we initially encountered difficulties ramping up our testing capacity." The Philippines has recorded 82,040 infections and 1,945 deaths.

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

