NCW takes cognizance of 'misogynistic comments' by AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas, issues notice

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday took cognizance of the "misogynistic comments" allegedly made by AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a notice to Abbas, asked him to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission and tender an apology on the matter. The Commission also said that it has written to Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) seeking an investigation.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Twitter enclosing a video clip of a debate on July 24 by Republic TV wherein you have allegedly used objectionable and misogynistic comments and started hurling abuses at fellow woman panellist," the notice said. In the notice, the NCW said that it strongly condemns and protests such irresponsible and disparaging views of a public figure on national television which shows extreme disrespect to women and damages the dignity of Indian women in general.

"The Commission, in keeping with its mandate, proactively ensures the safety and security of women in general and aims to protect, promote and further the interest of women as per the National Commission for Women Act, 1990," the notice said. (ANI)