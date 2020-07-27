Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

It's just a simple acknowledgement that I won't fight an election to lead the Union Territory assembly which is such a disempowered assembly." Strongly critical of the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution, Omar said many reasons had been given to justify abrogation of the provision that granted special status, and claimed that none of those stand any scrutiny. Omar, who is the vice president of the NC, was critical of what had been done to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, and said his party would oppose it in the Supreme Court.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:31 IST
Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored. However, Omar, a former union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, made it clear he would continue to work for his party National Conference(NC) and people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have been leader of the assembly of the state. In its time the most empowered assembly. I cannot and will not be a member of what is now one of the most disempowered assemblies in the country. It's as simple as that," Omar, 50, told PTI. "It is not a threat or blackmail, it's not a display of me sulking. It's just a simple acknowledgement that I won't fight an election to lead the Union Territory assembly which is such a disempowered assembly." Strongly critical of the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution, Omar said many reasons had been given to justify abrogation of the provision that granted special status, and claimed that none of those stand any scrutiny.

Omar, who is the vice president of the NC, was critical of what had been done to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, and said his party would oppose it in the Supreme Court. "We believe in democracy and peaceful opposition." The abrogation of Article 370 was supposed to end terrorism but the government had been telling Supreme Court that violence in Jammu and Kashmir was increasing, he said. Similarly, arguments touted such as lack of development and investment due to Article 370 belie facts, he added.

Asked whether his decision not to contest the assembly polls has been discussed with the leadership of his party, Omar replied, "it's my view and it's my decision. No one can be forced to fight an election against their will". On the delimitation exercise being carried out by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, "NC is and will continue to explore all legal options to deal with the developments and decisions post August 5 last year." The elections are likely to be held only after the delimitation exercise is completed in the union territory, which came into existence on October 31 last year. The erstwhile state was split into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.PTI SKL GSN GSN

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...

US STOCKS-Futures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after a two-day slide for Wall Street, as bets on a more dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve brightened the mood ahead of a busy week for quarterly earnings reports from companies including Boeing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020