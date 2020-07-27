Rajasthan crisis: Congress holds nationwide protests against BJP's 'anti-democratic' actions

The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on Monday. When we point out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government mistakes, we were stamped as anti-Indians, the Congress said.

Speaking on the issue, Tamil Nadu Congress chief Azhagiri said, "We do not know whether Prime Minister Modi is fighting against coronavirus or not, but he is trying to fight wherever the Congress party rules." During the protest in Bihar, party members accused the BJP of overruling democracy and attacking the ruling party by sending ED, IT and CBI departments to the leaders' houses. They called it a misuse of power.

In Gujarat, Congress president Amit Chavda said, "If they will try to repeat whatever they have done in Rajasthan, we are going to hold a protest against them." Bihar Congress member Avdesh said, "There is an attack on the democracy and to save the same, we are protesting here."

"As BJP had put in their efforts to divide the ruling party in Manipur, they are trying to do the same in Rajasthan. We will not let this happen," he added. Protestors in some states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were detained for not taking permission to stage a protest.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. (ANI)