Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP adopting 'undemocratic' means to destabilise Rajasthan govt: Odisha Cong

Alleging that the BJP has "put democracy in jeopardy", the Odisha Congress workers, as part of the party's nationwide protest, staged a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here on Monday, claiming that the saffron camp was trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:24 IST
BJP adopting 'undemocratic' means to destabilise Rajasthan govt: Odisha Cong
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that the BJP has "put democracy in jeopardy", the Odisha Congress workers, as part of the party's nationwide protest, staged a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here on Monday, claiming that the saffron camp was trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government. Led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP, and claimed that the saffron party had been "systematically trying to topple democratically elected governments" in states ruled by non-BJP parties.

Earlier too, the BJP had adopted "undemocratic and immoral" methods to overthrow Congress governments in Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Patnaik said. "Besides using money and muscle to lure elected legislators, the BJP has also been misusing the power of the central government to unseat the Congress in states. The party has no regard for democratic principles and constitutional provisions," he said.

Several other Congress leaders who joined the 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally near the Raj Bhavan said the governors in Congress-ruled states are acting as "agents of the BJP" to create political instability. "At a time when the whole country is hit by COVID-19 crisis, the BJP is bent upon grabbing power through evil designs instead of taking necessary measures to mitigate the plight of the poor," the state Congress chief added.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, which is facing a major political crisis after a rebellion by its now-sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, has said that it wants to hold an Assembly session to prove majority. The chief minister of the western state, Ashok Gehlot, has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stop the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...

Four new "Ro-Pax" vessels for Assam

Four new Ro-Pax vessels will operate on National Waterways No 2, stretching from Dhubri to Sadiya, for convenience of the inhabitants of Majuli river island and people of other parts of Assam, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020