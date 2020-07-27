AIADMK, DMK & other political parties hail OBC verdict, ask Centre to set up panel at once

The ruling AIADMK, its allies and opposition DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu on Monday hailed the Madras High Court directive to the Centre on constituting a committee to decide on providing OBC reservation in all-India seats surrendered by the state for medical admission. The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

Such a committee, comprising representatives from the Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the court said while passing the order on a batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties, challenging the Centre's decision to not to provide OBC quota in AIQ seats for medical admission. The ruling AIADMK was "thankfully welcoming" the verdict, top party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is the party's Co-Coordinator while his deputy Panneerselvam is Coordinator. DMK and its allies resolved that the Centre should immediately constitute the committee as asked by the court, within three months, to look into reservation for medical aspirants.

Ruling AIADMK'S ally, the PMK, too welcomed the court verdict and the party's founder Dr S Ramadoss termed the order as 'significant progress' on the issue and a victory for the party's fight for social justice. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the verdict proved that the party was walking the path of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, whom they described as someone who "protected social justice." "We see this verdict as a reward to AIADMK's ideology of establishing social justice in Tamil Nadu and tirelessly work for the betterment of all sections of people," the two leaders said.

At an opposition DMK convened meeting of its allies on Monday, the constituents welcomed "the historic judgement and said "it shows that Tamil Nadu will be in the forefront of implementing social justice." A resolution passed at the meeting, chaired by DMK President M K Stalin, called upon the Centre to set up a committee as the court has ordered, within three months, to look into reservation for medical aspirants. The parties sought the Centre to provide 50 per cent reservation for Backward and Other Backward Classes, 18 per cent for SCs and one per cent for STs in medical admissions.

Ramadoss, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, hailed the court verdict and appealed to the state government not to appeal against it. The PMK leader urged the Centre to immediately form a panel to decide on the all-India quota for OBC students for medical admission, as per the Madras High Court direction.

BJP state president L Murugan said his party welcomed the court order. "It gives us joy that the verdict has been delivered based on Centre's submission," he said.