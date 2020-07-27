Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK, DMK & other political parties hail OBC verdict, ask Centre to set up panel at once

The ruling AIADMK, its allies and opposition DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu on Monday hailed the Madras High Court directive to the Centre on constituting a committee to decide on providing OBC reservation in all-India seats surrendered by the state for medical admission.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:31 IST
AIADMK, DMK & other political parties hail OBC verdict, ask Centre to set up panel at once
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling AIADMK, its allies and opposition DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu on Monday hailed the Madras High Court directive to the Centre on constituting a committee to decide on providing OBC reservation in all-India seats surrendered by the state for medical admission. The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

Such a committee, comprising representatives from the Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the court said while passing the order on a batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties, challenging the Centre's decision to not to provide OBC quota in AIQ seats for medical admission. The ruling AIADMK was "thankfully welcoming" the verdict, top party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is the party's Co-Coordinator while his deputy Panneerselvam is Coordinator. DMK and its allies resolved that the Centre should immediately constitute the committee as asked by the court, within three months, to look into reservation for medical aspirants.

Ruling AIADMK'S ally, the PMK, too welcomed the court verdict and the party's founder Dr S Ramadoss termed the order as 'significant progress' on the issue and a victory for the party's fight for social justice. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the verdict proved that the party was walking the path of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, whom they described as someone who "protected social justice." "We see this verdict as a reward to AIADMK's ideology of establishing social justice in Tamil Nadu and tirelessly work for the betterment of all sections of people," the two leaders said.

At an opposition DMK convened meeting of its allies on Monday, the constituents welcomed "the historic judgement and said "it shows that Tamil Nadu will be in the forefront of implementing social justice." A resolution passed at the meeting, chaired by DMK President M K Stalin, called upon the Centre to set up a committee as the court has ordered, within three months, to look into reservation for medical aspirants. The parties sought the Centre to provide 50 per cent reservation for Backward and Other Backward Classes, 18 per cent for SCs and one per cent for STs in medical admissions.

Ramadoss, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, hailed the court verdict and appealed to the state government not to appeal against it. The PMK leader urged the Centre to immediately form a panel to decide on the all-India quota for OBC students for medical admission, as per the Madras High Court direction.

BJP state president L Murugan said his party welcomed the court order. "It gives us joy that the verdict has been delivered based on Centre's submission," he said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...

Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral t...

Fire breaks out in container yard

Visakhapatnam, July27 PTI A minor fire broke out in two containers with sodium chlorate at the yard of a freightstation here on Monday, a fire service officer said. However, there were no casualties. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was lost in the...

China collecting DNA samples of millions, experts suspect devloping tool for genetic surveillance

Chinese authorities have been collecting DNA samples from across the country to develop a massive genetic database, in a bid to create a new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020