Conspiracy to topple Gehlot govt using 'unconstitutional' means: Anand Sharma

Rajya MP and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday alleged that there is a conspiracy to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan using "unconstitutional" methods. "Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has the proper mandate and proven majority. There is a conspiracy to destabilize the government and topple it by using extra-constitutional and unconstitutional means. The Governor is bound by provisions of the Constitution. Rajasthan Governor must respect his own oath of office and the Constitution," Sharma told ANI.

"Whether it is in Centre or states, the President will be bound by the decision of the Union Cabinet to convene the Parliament without putting any condition or asking any questions. It has never happened, similarly, the Governor is bound," he said. He said that it is not the domain of the Governor about matters discussed in the state Assembly.

The Congress MP said that CM Gehlot and the state government are responsible for maintaining social distancing. "It is for the Secretariat of the Rajasthan legislative to make provisions for meeting all protocols before the session is held," he said.

His remarks came after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention "not to call" the Assembly session and asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including the 21-day notice period for convening session and maintaining social distancing norms. A Raj Bhavan release also referred to certain other conditions to be followed if Gehlot government, which is facing a crisis due to differences in the state Congress, wants to seek a trust vote.

The Raj Bhavan said a proposal was received from the state government to convene Assembly session from July 31 and the Governor has said that the session should be called according to the constitutional provisions. The release said that the statements from the state government make it clear that it wants to bring a trust vote but there is no mention of it in the proposal sent for convening the session.

It also said that if the state government wants to bring trust vote, there can be a basis to call the session at a short notice. The Raj Bhavan said as conditions at present were extraordinary, the state government has been asked to give a letter again after acting on three issues.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. It had said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party will approach the President and, if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the political situation in Rajasthan. He had earlier said alleged that the Governor was not calling the Assembly session due to "pressure from the top".

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)