Rajasthan Guv exploring ways to impose President’s rule in state: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Criticising Rajasthan Governor’s decision to turn down a proposal for an assembly session, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said his actions suggested that he was “exploring ways to impose President’s rule" in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Criticising Rajasthan Governor's decision to turn down a proposal for an assembly session, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said his actions suggested that he was "exploring ways to impose President's rule" in the state. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned the cabinet recommendations for calling an assembly session twice in the Congress-ruled state.

He sought a redrafted proposal, the second time in the past few days, including three points - a 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing. Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury said the Governor's move would offer the BJP a chance to consolidate its position.

"Rajasthan governor stalls the House for another 21 days which certainly offers BJP party to consolidate its position... "Cong & allies are steadfast to thwart any conspiracy. Kalraj Ji ke kala kaabil-e-tareef zarur hai (His skills are praiseworthy)," the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Baharampur constituency said.

He also claimed that the Governor is "hell bent upon grabbing Rajasthan". "Hon'ble Governor, Rajasthan, your actions suggest that you are exploring the ways and means to impose (Article) 356 (President's Rule) in Rajasthan, and hell bent upon grabbing Rajasthan, Don't forget that Rajasthan is a land of warriors, Rana Pratap to Panna dai were born there," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Mishra for calling the state assembly session, and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis earlier this month after Sachin Pilot was removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and the state Congress president, amid a tussle for power with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot has declared an open rebellion against the leadership of Gehlot, triggering a crisis in the state, which the Congress alleged was the handiwork of the BJP.

Rajasthan Guv exploring ways to impose President's rule in state: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Criticising Rajasthan Governors decision to turn down a proposal for an assembly session, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said his actions suggested that he was exploring ways to impose Presidents rule in the state.

