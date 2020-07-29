AAP to protest against professional tax

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest march on Wednesday outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) head office to oppose the imposition of professional tax by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The protest would start around 11.30 am on Wednesday at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg of the national capital.

This professional tax would be levied on self-employed professionals such as lawyers, doctors, chartered accountants and architects and those working in private firms for using civic amenities. As per the proposed tax slabs, professionals earning less than Rs 50,000 per month will not be taxed.

The SDMC on Monday passed the proposal to levy a professional tax on self-employed persons -- a first for Delhi -- and doubled the tax on rented commercial property. Notably, apart from Delhi, as many as 19 states--Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim--have also imposed the professional tax. (ANI)