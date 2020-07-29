Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur activist charged with sedition over FB post on meeting between Amit Shah, RS MP

They founded the party and fought the polls after Sharmila broke her 16-year fast for the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Manipur, but they could not win. Hitting out at the BJP government over the sedition charges, Leichombam said in a Facebook post earlier in the day that the chief minister was a "puppet of Hinduvta colonialism".

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:46 IST
Manipur activist charged with sedition over FB post on meeting between Amit Shah, RS MP

Political activist Erendro Leichombam has been charged with sedition for a Facebook post on a meeting between newly-elected Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police sources said on Wednesday. Leichombam shared a photo on July 24 that showed Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, bowing before Shah with his hands folded, and captioned it "Minai Macha" in Meitei that translates to "servant's son".

A case was registered on Tuesday against Leichombam under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) 124 A (sedition) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police sources said. An investigation is underway in the matter, they said, refusing to divulge details.

The photo was clicked when Sanajaoba, a BJP leader, met Shah at his residence during a visit to the national capital recently. Police went to Leichombam's Thangmeiband residence on July 26 but he was not there, his family members said.

Officials then informed them about the charges pressed against him and said they were invoked because of his Facebook post, they said. "I have been charged with sedition by the government for exercising my freedom of speech. To protect Kangleipak from forceful assimilation is a duty," he later posted on Facebook. Kangleipak is the native name of the state.

Leichombam contested the Manipur elections in 2016 from the Thangmeiband constituency after he co-founded the Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance outfit along with activist Irom Sharmila. They founded the party and fought the polls after Sharmila broke her 16-year fast for the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Manipur, but they could not win.

Hitting out at the BJP government over the sedition charges, Leichombam said in a Facebook post earlier in the day that the chief minister was a "puppet of Hinduvta colonialism". "MK Gandhi, Tilak, Arundhati Roy & Hijam Irabot. Today, I proudly join them. Sedition 124 (a) is a colonial law. Birenji is a puppet of Hinduvta Colonialism (sic)," he wrote, criticising Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Leichombam, a Harvard University graduate on economic policy, was arrested in 2018 for posting a video on Facebook containing inflammatory speeches.

Police had asked him to take down the video, which he refused and was accordingly booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

South African officials have gathered not always at a distance for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the h...

Ex-general whose brigade carried out Zimbabwe massacres

Perrance Shiri, a former Zimbabwean military general who commanded a brigade accused of ethnic killings in the 1980s, has died, the countrys president said on Wednesday. He was 65. President Emmerson Mnangagwa did not mention the cause of S...

Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. The move came a day after Rajput...

Kenyan police arrest fugitive charged in U.S. with ivory, rhino horn trafficking

Kenyan police arrested a fugitive wanted in the United States on charges of trafficking ivory and rhino horn after he flew into Mombasa, authorities said on Wednesday. Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur was detained for alleged ivory-related of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020