Trump says if Russian bounty reports were true, he would be angry about it

Trump says if Russian bounty reports were true, he would be angry about itReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:07 IST
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday if U.S. intelligence reports that Russia paid Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan were true, he would be very angry about it.
Before leaving the White House for a trip to Texas, Trump told reporters he would respond appropriately if the reports were proven. There was enough evidence for the issue to be included in a widely read CIA report in May, as well as earlier indications Russia was providing aid to the Taliban.
