Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Conservative Party's website seeking applicants with news judgment, the ability to remain calm under pressure and "excellent risk management and crisis communications skills." For years, political journalists in Britain have been briefed off-camera but on the record twice daily by the prime minister's official spokespeople, who are civil servants rather than political appointees. Starting in the fall, the morning briefing will continue in the current format but the afternoon session will be a televised briefing, similar to those held at the White House.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:37 IST
UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the government's face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Conservative Party's website seeking applicants with news judgment, the ability to remain calm under pressure and "excellent risk management and crisis communications skills." For years, political journalists in Britain have been briefed off-camera but on the record twice daily by the prime minister's official spokespeople, who are civil servants rather than political appointees.

Starting in the fall, the morning briefing will continue in the current format but the afternoon session will be a televised briefing, similar to those held at the White House. For years, the prime minister's official spokespeople, who are civil servants rather than political appointees, have brief political journalists off-camera but on the record twice daily.

Starting in the fall, the morning briefing will continue in the current format but the afternoon session will be a televised briefing, similar to those held at the White House. The job advertisement says the position is "a unique opportunity to … communicate with the nation on behalf of the prime minister," with the chance to "influence and shape public opinion." The ad says salary will be based on experience, though the Conservative-leaning Daily Telegraph newspaper reported it would be over 100,000 pounds (USD 130,000) a year.

The spokesperson is likely to become a lighting rod for criticism of the government at a time of multiple crises. Britain is still battling the coronavirus outbreak that has left nearly 46,000 people dead, and is due to make a definitive break from the European Union when a post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Viewers around the world are used to seeing televised White House briefings by the US president's press secretary, although the briefings have become sporadic under the Trump administration.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt launches earthquake awareness campaign

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to inform the people on how to react during earthquakes, according to a press release from the Chief Ministers Office. Considering the frequency of earthquakes in Delhi since ...

Jonathan Levine to direct Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Jonathan Levine has been roped in to direct the upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriartys Nine Perfect Strangers. Levine known for directing 5050, will co-produce and helm all the eight episodes of the series.According to Variety, ...

Report: Another Marlins player tests positive for virus

Another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the teams total number to 18, The Athletics Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all of the Marlins games through Sunday we...

'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradeshs Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life, when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020